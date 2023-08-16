One person has died following a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a delivery truck in Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Highway 6, between Freelton Road and Concession 12 East at around 8:20 a.m.

“A northbound passenger vehicle for some reason moved into the southbound lanes, striking a delivery truck head-on that was travelling in the right lane,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The man who was driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

The driver of the delivery truck sustained minor injuries.

“We have been speaking to witnesses,” Schmidt said. “If there are any other witnesses that may have seen this collision take place around 8:20 this morning, please call the Burlington OPP.”

He said the highway is expected to be closed in the area for several hours as OPP investigate and motorist are being advised to avoid the area.