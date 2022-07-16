BREAKING:

A male victim has been pronounced dead following a shooting that locked down Toronto’s Union Station for much of the evening, Toronto police say.

Police are describing the shooting as targeted and say they believe there are two outstanding suspects.

Service has now resumed at Union Station after the busy travel hub was locked down for several hours because of the shooting.

More to come…

(Earlier story follows below)

Union Station has been locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

At around 7:50 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard in the Entertainment District.

Police said they subsequently located one man with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics are also responding to the scene, but said that they have not transported anyone.

A large number of officers and police vehicles could be seen outside of Scotiabank Arena Saturday evening.

Police have not provided any suspect information so far.

The lockdown of the busy station comes as throngs of people have poured into the city’s downtown core for a number of weekend events, including a Blue Jays game and the Honda Indy Toronto.

Subway service has been suspended between Osgoode and Bloor-Yonge Stations on Line 1, the TTC said. It is not clear how long the suspension will last.

Service on Go Transit and the Union-Pearson Express (UP Express) has also been affected by the shooting.

“GO trains are not entering or leaving Union Station currently and are otherwise holding until police determine everyone is safe,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Fannie Sunshine told CP24.com. “Our staff are all safe and in a secure location.”

She said safety is the transit agency’s first priority and added that they will keep customers updated on developments.

SHOOTING COMES AS TORONTO MARKS 10 YEARS SINCE DANZIG

The city’s latest shooting comes as Toronto marks the 10-year anniversary of the Danzig Street shooting, which saw two people fatally gunned down and dozens of others injured after shooting erupted between rival gangs at a block party on July 16, 2012.

Shayanne Charles, 14, and Joshua Yasay, 17, died in the incident, one of Toronto’s worst ever mass shootings.

The deadly shooting also became a symbol of the city’s ongoing struggle to curb gun violence.

Earlier in the day, the city said that the Toronto sign will be dimmed Saturday night “to commemorate the 2012 Danzig Tragedy, the lives lost and for those who continue to be affected by gun violence in Toronto.”