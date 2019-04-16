

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One male is in hospital and two others are in custody after a late-night shooting in Mississauga.

Police responded to the area of Duke of York Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 11 p.m. Monday after shots were fired.

Two males were taken into custody at the scene and three firearms were recovered, police said.

Police later said that a male arrived at a Toronto hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening and he was later released.

There is no word on possible charges for the two males who were taken into custody.

Police say two other males are outstanding in connection with the shooting. There is no description for either of them so far.