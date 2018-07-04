

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One of the four people injured in a shooting in Kensington Market on Sunday night has died, a source confirms to CP24.

Gunfire rang out in the area of College Street and Augusta Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. and when emergency crews arrived on scene, four people were located with injuries.

One victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

Another victim suffered serious injuries and two others sustained less severe injuries, according to paramedics.

A source confirmed Wednesday that one of the four victims has died of their injuries in hospital.

Detailed suspect information has not been provided but police previously said that as many as four suspects were seen fleeing the area at the time.

Officers were spotted canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses on Monday morning.

The death marks Toronto’s 52nd homicide of 2018.