A pedestrian has died and another is injured following a two-vehicle collision in Toronto's west end, paramedics say.

It happened shortly after 8:05 p.m., in the area of Annette Street and Pacific Avenue, south of Dundas Street West.

Police said two vehicles were involved but did not provide any details surrounding the collision.

Paramedics told CP24 that a woman was pronounced dead on the scene while a man had been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They add that they are still assessing both drivers involved.

There are multiple road closures in the area, and police are urging drivers to consider another route at this time.