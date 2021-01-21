One person arrested after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 11:00PM EST
One person is in custody after a stabbing downtown Thursday evening that left another person seriously injured.
Police said it happened at a building in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East just before 10:30 p.m.
Paramedics said they transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene, but police said one person was later arrested.
There is no word on possible charges.