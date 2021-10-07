One person critically injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a three-car crash on Highway 401 in Whitby.
Published Thursday, October 7, 2021 7:18AM EDT
One person suffered critical injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby this morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Street, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.
Police say traffic slowed suddenly and triggered a chain-reaction collision. One person suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital via Ornge air ambulance.
One other person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators.