One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York: EMS
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, June 29, 2024 2:04PM EDT
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard at 11:05 a.m. for a collision.
Police said two vehicles were involved and a light pole was struck and fell.
Toronto Paramedics Services told CP24 that one man was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
A second man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.