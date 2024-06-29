One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard at 11:05 a.m. for a collision.

Police said two vehicles were involved and a light pole was struck and fell.

Toronto Paramedics Services told CP24 that one man was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

A second man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.