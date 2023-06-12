One person has died following a daylight shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive, east of Islington Avenue, at 11:36 a.m.

A male victim was subsequently found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is currently no information about suspects.

Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact investigators.