One person dead after being shot multiple times in North York
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Monday, June 12, 2023 12:06PM EDT
One person has died following a daylight shooting in North York, Toronto police say.
Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive, east of Islington Avenue, at 11:36 a.m.
A male victim was subsequently found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is currently no information about suspects.
Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact investigators.