One person has died following a collision on private property involving two tractor trailers in Brampton, Ont. Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near Intermodal and Goreway drives.

According to Peel Regional Police, one trailer ended up on top of the other in a scrap metal yard.

One person became trapped as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

No further information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the collision.