One person is dead after a collision between an SUV and a school bus in Mapleton Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened on Side Road 21 near the 14 Line just outside Alma, Ont. around 3:30 p.m.

The school bus was carrying 12 students at the time of the collision, police said.

“Luckily, no one in the school bus was seriously injured,” said OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham.

However, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, Cunningham said.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.