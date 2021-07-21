One person has died and at least one other has been injured following a collision on Highway 27 in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 27 and Eglinton Avenue West around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Toronto paramedics say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person is being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A third patient is being assessed, but paramedics did not say what their injuries were.

No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Highway 27 is closed in both directions between Dixon Road and Highway 427. There is no estimated time for reopening.