One person has died after an early morning fire at a rooming house in Leslieville.

Firefighters were called to a home on Coxwell Avenue, north of Dundas Street East, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

They discovered a fire on the second floor, which they managed to knock down quickly.

One person without vital signs was pulled from the home by firefighters. They were pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There was no immediate word as to the identity of the person or about how the fire started.

No other injuries were reported.

Speaking with reporters outside of the house, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said that as many as seven people live in the “rooming house type home” but firefighters managed to contain the blaze to one area.

He said residents have indicated that the property may not have had working smoke alarms, and said that will be part of the investigation conducted by fire officials.

"The investigation that will be undertaken here will of course look into fire's origin, cause and circumstances," Pegg said. "But we will also undertake a full inspection of the building to determine if the building was in compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and that will include smoke alarms.

"If that is not the case we'll take the necessary enforcement action related to those violations."

The chief urged people to make sure that they have working smoke alarms on every level of their home and outside every sleeping area and to practice regular fire safety protocols.

"Please test them (smoke detectors), make sure they are there, make sure they are not older than 10 years old," Pegg said. "Make sure you test them and that they work. And please today before you go back to bed tonight, practice your home escape plan and make sure that everyone in your home knows what to do in the event that smoke alarm sounds."

A TTC shelter bus has been brought in to keep people warm as firefighters continue their work at the scene.

Pegg said the fire department has been in touch with Toronto Emergency Management and the Red Cross in order to connect affected residents with emergency shelter service.