One person is dead after a shooting in an Etobicoke apartment building Sunday evening.

The incident happened at 30 Humberline Drive, just south of Finch Avenue West.

Police say at around 5:45, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the building and located a male victim with a gunshot wound in one of the apartments.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the victim and paramedics took over when they arrived.

“Toronto paramedics arrived on scene and continued to provide treatment to the male until he was pronounced,” Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Saleem Husain told reporters at the scene.

“At this time we do not have any suspect information, but the investigation has been turned over to a homicide squad.”

Husain said the victim is a male in his late-teens or early-twenties.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown but police are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.