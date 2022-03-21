One person is dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford on Monday evening.

Provincial police told CTV News Kitchener the crash happened near the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The pilot of the plane was transported to a local hospital by Brant Brantford Paramedics where they were pronounced deceased.

Images from the crash site appear to show the small plane badly mangled and surrounded by police tape.

A Transportation Safety Board investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway. In a statement issued to CP24, a spokesperson for the TPS said the Cessna 172RG was in the process of landing when the crash occurred.

It’s unclear if there were any other passengers on board.

No other information about the deceased has been released by police.