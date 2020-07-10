One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after shots rang out at a plaza in Burlington Friday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., Halton Regional Police responded to a shooting in the area of 484 Plains Road East.

At around 2 p.m., police confirmed that one of the victims died of their injuries, while another is in hospital.

At least one suspect fled the scene and is currently outstanding, police said.

There is no word so far on a possible motive.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or with surveillance or dashcam footage from the area to contact police.

Plains Road East is currently closed in both directions between King Road and Waterdown Road as police investigate.

There is not believed to be any immediate threat to public safety, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.