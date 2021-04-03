One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a shooting in Etobicoke early Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

The incident happened in the area of Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive, near Royal York Road, around 5:40 p.m.

According to Toronto paramedics, crews performed CPR on a man believed to be in his 30s before rushing him to the hospital vital signs absent. He was later pronounced dead.

The second male victim sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say that suspects fled the area in a vehicle, which later became involved in a crash, and that both occupants left on foot.

A loaded firearm was found in the car, police said.

Officers are searching the area along with a K-9 unit.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.