One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds outside, police say.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

No information about suspect(s) has been released.

This is a developing news story.