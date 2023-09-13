One person dead following North York encampment fire
One person is dead after a mattress caught fire under a bridge in North York.
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2023 4:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 13, 2023 5:56PM EDT
The blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. in the Clanton Park area, near Wilson Avenue and Allen Road.
According to Toronto police, a mattress caught fire under a bridge.
One person was found dead at the scene, they said.
The fire is now out.
Earlier today TFS responded to reports of a fire under the Allen Rd. bridge @ Wilson. The fire was extinguished, but crews located one person who unfortunately has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Our deepest condolences to all affected by this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/uP7IidqBEe— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) September 13, 2023