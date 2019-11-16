

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





One person is dead following a shooting at Oakwood and Vaughan last night.

Paramedics said the incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. this morning at Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, and a person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Thamim Chowdhury was working in the area when he heard shots last night, but wasn’t surprised.

“It was like a normal thing to us,” said Chowdhury.

“It’s scary to work here on the weekend nights, and it’s scary for the residents of the neighbourhood.”

Forensics and the homicide unit are on scene investigation.

Toronto Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect information has been released.