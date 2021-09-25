A person is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition following a collision in Brampton overnight.

At around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a collision between a tractor trailer and a vehicle in the area of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.

Peel police said the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Steeles Avenue as the tractor trailer was turning onto Bramalea Road.

“With this investigation we had aid with some video surveillance in the area so what we have learned is the vehicle entered the intersection on a red light where it now collided with the tractor trailer making a left turn,” Duty Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said at the scene.

First responders had to extract three occupants from the vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two other victims were transported to trauma centres in life-threatening condition.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on scene and sustained no injuries.

“The damage was so high. There was a lot of effort put forward by the Brampton fire department and the Peel paramedics to have these persons extracted from the vehicle and render life-saving methods to these individuals,” Duivesteyn said

The area was closed but has since reopened.