

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a collision on Highway 401 in Oshawa late Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the two-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Harmony Road.

The victim taken to hospital was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle didn’t sustain any injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed at Harmony Road but reopened at around 6 a.m.