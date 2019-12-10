

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one person is in custody after a female was stabbed multiple times in the city’s east end this morning.

The incident occurred near Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say it appears the victim was found outside suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She is being rushed to hospital via emergency run with what paramedics say are "very serious" injuries.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.