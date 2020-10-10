One person is dead following a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga overnight, according to Peel Police.

Just after midnight, police responded to a collision at Mineola Road and Hurontario Street, north of Lakeshore Road, involving three separate vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospital and one person was in life-threatening condition.

That individual later died from their injuries, police said.

The condition of the other injured people is unknown.

One person is in custody for impaired driving, according to police

The area is closed as police continue to investigate.