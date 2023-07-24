One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a condominium building in Etobicoke on Monday night.

It happened at a building near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue sometime after 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital via emergency run, police say.

At this point it is not known whether any arrests have been made.

However, footage from CP24's cameras showed heavily armed members of the Emergency Task Force entering the building just after 8:30 p.m.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.