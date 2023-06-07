One person in life-threatening condition following Mississauga crash
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2023 4:59PM EDT
One person is in life-threatening condition following a collision involving a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they received the call for a two-vehicle collision just before 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Universal Drive in Mississauga.
Images from CP24’s cameras showed a damaged motorcycle in the middle of the intersection.
The victim was transferred to local hospital in life-threatening condition.
More to come.