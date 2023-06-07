One person is in life-threatening condition following a collision involving a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received the call for a two-vehicle collision just before 4:20 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Universal Drive in Mississauga.

Images from CP24’s cameras showed a damaged motorcycle in the middle of the intersection.

The victim was transferred to local hospital in life-threatening condition.

More to come.