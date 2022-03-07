A woman and a child have been rushed to hospital following a reported disturbance in Mississauga’s Erin Mills neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Police were initially called to an address on Southhampton Drive near Eglinton Avenue at around 10 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

They say that an adult female was found at the scene with injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. They say that the child also sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

One male has since been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police have not released any details about the relationship between the individuals at this point.

They have also not commented on the nature of the injuries sustained by the woman and the child, though they initially said that one person had been stabbed.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come…