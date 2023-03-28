Four people are in hospital, one in life-threatening condition, following a collision on the border road of Brampton and Caledon on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted at 2:14 p.m. that officers were at the scene of the serious crash, which happened on Mayfield Road near Stonegate Drive.

That portion of Mayfield Road acts as the dividing line between the City of Brampton and the Town of Caledon.

The collision involved two vehicles, according to EMS, and a total of four patients were transported to hospital as a result of the crash.

One person was rushed to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition, while the other three were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police say they are also on scene assisting the OPP with road closures while they continue to investigate the incident.

Mayfield Road is closed in both directions between Heart Lake and Kennedy roads. The intersection of Stonegate Drive and Chickadee Crescent is also closed.