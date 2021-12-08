One person injured in shooting in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Last Updated Wednesday, December 8, 2021 9:25PM EST
One person has been shot and injured in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
The shooting occurred in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a young male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is immediately available.