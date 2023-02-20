One person has been pronounced dead following a fire at an apartment building in Brampton.

Crews were called to the building at Kennedy and Tullamore roads at around 8:20 a.m.

An image shared from the scene by Brampton Fire and Emergency Services shows smoke billowing out of one of the units, apparently on the second floor.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported one person to a local hospital in critical condition.

Peel Regional Police said a short time later that the person was pronounced dead in hospital.

At least four other people were being assessed at the scene for minor injuries, paramedics said.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

The southbound lanes of Kennedy Road are shut down at Tullamore and Tullamore is closed in both directions because of the fire.