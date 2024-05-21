

The Canadian Press





Correctional Service Canada is confirming that B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton was the inmate injured in a major assault Sunday at a Quebec prison.

Quebec provincial police say the 74-year-old Pickton was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The correctional service says the assault at the maximum security Port-Cartier Institution on Quebec's north shore did not involve any of its staff.

