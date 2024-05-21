Serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after Quebec prison assault
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 21, 2024 11:33AM EDT
Correctional Service Canada is confirming that B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton was the inmate injured in a major assault Sunday at a Quebec prison.
Quebec provincial police say the 74-year-old Pickton was taken to hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The correctional service says the assault at the maximum security Port-Cartier Institution on Quebec's north shore did not involve any of its staff.
