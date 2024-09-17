One person has been pulled from a fire at an apartment building in Scarborough, Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says.

Crews were called to Bridletowne Circle, in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Toronto police said there were reports of windows breaking and debris falling from the building.

Firefighters later located one person in a unit on the ninth floor. There is no word on the person’s condition. Toronto paramedics told CP24 they also assessed another person at the scene.

The fire is under control, TFS said. The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.