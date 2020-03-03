One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Chinatown restaurant
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Dundas Street west of Spadina Avenue. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 5:26AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 5:39AM EST
One person was rushed to hospital after an early-morning shooting at a 24-hour restaurant in Chinatown.
It happened inside Pho Pasteur on Dundas Street just west of Spadina Avenue at around 3:50 a.,m.
Police say that the male victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The area around the restaurant has been cordoned off and police are currently searching for video surveillance.
No information has been release about a potential suspect or suspects at this time.