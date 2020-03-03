

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital after an early-morning shooting at a 24-hour restaurant in Chinatown.

It happened inside Pho Pasteur on Dundas Street just west of Spadina Avenue at around 3:50 a.,m.

Police say that the male victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The area around the restaurant has been cordoned off and police are currently searching for video surveillance.

No information has been release about a potential suspect or suspects at this time.