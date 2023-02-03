One person seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, February 3, 2023 7:49PM EST
Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday night.
On Twitter, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) the incident occurred at Dundas and Bay streets just before 6:45 p.m.
The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, according to police, and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The suspects fled the scene, TPS said. Police are unable to provide a suspect description at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come…