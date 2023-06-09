One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough park
Published Friday, June 9, 2023 9:45PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2023 10:08PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Toronto police said they were called for a stabbing in a park near Finch Avenue and Neilson Road shortly after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with injuries. Toronto paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said one male suspect was arrested.