One person was injured when a vehicle and a police cruiser collided in midtown Toronto Wednesday evening.

It happened in the area of Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West just after 9 p.m.

Toronto police said they were responding to a gun call when the collision occurred.

No officer was injured, but Toronto paramedics said they transported one person to a local hospital for treatment.

Less than two kilometres away, in the area of Tranmer Avenue and Oriole Parkway, police said a cruiser responding to the same gun call left the roadway and struck a pole.

Police said an officer suffered minor injuries.

The crash was a result of bad road conditions, police said.