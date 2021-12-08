One person taken to hospital after collision involving police cruiser in midtown Toronto
Share:
Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021 11:54PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 8, 2021 11:54PM EST
One person was injured when a vehicle and a police cruiser collided in midtown Toronto Wednesday evening.
It happened in the area of Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West just after 9 p.m.
Toronto police said they were responding to a gun call when the collision occurred.
No officer was injured, but Toronto paramedics said they transported one person to a local hospital for treatment.
Less than two kilometres away, in the area of Tranmer Avenue and Oriole Parkway, police said a cruiser responding to the same gun call left the roadway and struck a pole.
Police said an officer suffered minor injuries.
The crash was a result of bad road conditions, police said.