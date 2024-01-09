One person taken to hospital after fire at Riverside home
Share:
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024 9:27AM EST
One man has been transported to hospital after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Riverside area.
Fire crews were called to a building in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East shortly before 8:30 a.m.
They responded to a third floor unit at the building once they arrived, Toronto police said.
A man in his 50s was subsequently transported to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
A number of roads are closed in the area to accommodate emergency vehicles.
There’s no word so far on how the fire started.