One man has been transported to hospital after a fire broke out at a residential building in the Riverside area.

Fire crews were called to a building in the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East shortly before 8:30 a.m.

They responded to a third floor unit at the building once they arrived, Toronto police said.

A man in his 50s was subsequently transported to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

A number of roads are closed in the area to accommodate emergency vehicles.

There’s no word so far on how the fire started.