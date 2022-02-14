One person taken to hospital after North York shooting
Published Monday, February 14, 2022 8:53PM EST
One person was transported to hospital following a reported shooting in North York Monday evening.
Police said they were responding to Fountainhead and Sentinel roads for reports of a shooting at around 5:30 p.m.
One person was subsequently transported from the area in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Forensics officers could be seen gathering evidence at the scene.
No further details have bene provided by police so far.