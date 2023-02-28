One person walks into hospital after Scarborough shooting: police
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:03PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2023 10:03PM EST
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough after one person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East for reports of gunshots.
When police arrived, they did not locate a victim but found several shell casings and businesses with gunfire damage.
Police said one person later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot injury and was confirmed to be a victim of the shooting.
Police have no suspect information.