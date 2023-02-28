Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough after one person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived, they did not locate a victim but found several shell casings and businesses with gunfire damage.

Police said one person later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot injury and was confirmed to be a victim of the shooting.

Police have no suspect information.