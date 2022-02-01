One person without vital signs and another rushed to hospital after shooting reported in Markham
One person has been found without vital signs and another has been rushed to hospital following a reported shooting in Markham Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive – near Markham Road and Highway 407 – at around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting, York Regional Paramedic Services said.
One person was found at the scene without vital signs, while another was transported to a local trauma centre with unknown injuries, paramedics said.
Reports from the area indicate that there is currently a large police presence in the neighborhood.
York Regional Police have not provided any details so far.
More to come…