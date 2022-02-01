One person has been found without vital signs and another has been rushed to hospital following a reported shooting in Markham Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Purple Finch Road and Russell Jarvis Drive – near Markham Road and Highway 407 – at around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting, York Regional Paramedic Services said.

One person was found at the scene without vital signs, while another was transported to a local trauma centre with unknown injuries, paramedics said.

Reports from the area indicate that there is currently a large police presence in the neighborhood.

York Regional Police have not provided any details so far.

More to come…