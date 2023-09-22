One RCMP officer dead, suspect and two officers hurt: B.C. watchdog
A police officer with a long gun stands outside a condo building during an unfolding incident in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2023 3:37PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2023 6:33PM EDT
COQUITLAM, B.C. - British Columbia's police watchdog says an RCMP officer had died and a suspect and two other officers have been injured while police were serving an arrest warrant in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam.
The Independent Investigations Office says police had an altercation with a man, resulting in officers being injured and the suspect being shot.
It says one of the officers who was also shot died of their injuries.
