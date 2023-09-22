

The Canadian Press





COQUITLAM, B.C. - British Columbia's police watchdog says an RCMP officer had died and a suspect and two other officers have been injured while police were serving an arrest warrant in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam.

The Independent Investigations Office says police had an altercation with a man, resulting in officers being injured and the suspect being shot.

It says one of the officers who was also shot died of their injuries.

More coming