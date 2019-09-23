

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing near the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.

The incident occurred near Queen Street East and Tracy Street at around 8 a.m.

Paramedics say one person suffered stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released but police are continuing to investigate.