One rushed to trauma centre after stabbing near Corktown
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 9:08AM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing near the city’s Corktown neighbourhood.
The incident occurred near Queen Street East and Tracy Street at around 8 a.m.
Paramedics say one person suffered stab wounds and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released but police are continuing to investigate.