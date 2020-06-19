

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say one victim is dead after a shooting in Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Toronto police said that at 11:40 a.m., they received numerous calls for shots fired in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and St. Clarens Avenue, east of Earlscourt Park.

Police said they were at the scene and confirmed shots were fired and located one victim at the scene.

They later said the victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“Reports are there were multiple Individuals with firearms,” Const. Ed Parks said of what transpired.

Multiple evidence markers were seen strewn across St. Clair Avenue West, along with a white GMC SUV police had taped off.

Paramedics said they assessed one person at the scene but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Investigators later said they were looking for two male suspects who fled the scene in a four-door sedan.