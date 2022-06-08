One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
Published Wednesday, June 8, 2022 5:12AM EDT
TORONTO -- A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
A single winning ticket will claim Tuesday's jackpot, a draw that also had 47 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes.
There are a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share $1 million.
Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.