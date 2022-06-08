TORONTO -- A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.

A single winning ticket will claim Tuesday's jackpot, a draw that also had 47 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes.

There are a total of 18 Maxmillions winners, some of whom will share $1 million.

Winning Maxmillion tickets were sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 10 will be $43 million.