Ontario is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths as the seven-day average continues to decline week-over-week.

Today’s case count is down from 146 on Sunday but up slightly from the 114 new infections confirmed one week ago.

The rolling seven-day of new infections is now 155, down from 184 last Monday.

With 11,567 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a positivity rate of one per cent today.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario as vaccination rates climb.

Provincial health officials also say there are currently 151 people infected with COVID-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 204 one week ago.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 18 are in Toronto, 17 are in Peel Region, 16 are in the Region of Waterloo, 14 are in Hamilton, 10 are in Grey Bruce and 10 are in Middlesex-London.

The number of active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 1,355, down from 1,610 seven days ago.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 18,205,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the province to date. She noted that 91,320 doses were administered yesterday, a significant dip from earlier this month when the province was consistently administering more than 200,000 vaccine doses each day.

About 80 per cent of adults have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the province and 63 per cent of Ontario residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.