Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases today for the second time in the past week.

Provincial health officials logged 170 new infections on Monday, down from 213 on Sunday and 210 last Monday.

Today marks the lowest single-day tally since Sept. 10.

One virus-related death was confirmed in the province today.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 223, down from 278 one week ago.

With 12,949 tests completed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.

Ontario's active caseload has now dropped to 1,967, down from 2,506 last week.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care continues to decline.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are now 228 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the ICU, down from 235 on Sunday and 287 last Monday.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 34 are in the Region of Waterloo, 27 are in Toronto, 18 are in Grey Bruce and 13 are in the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit region.

Starting today, every Ontario resident aged 12 and older is eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 15,705,866 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.