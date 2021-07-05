Ontario says all adults who received an mRNA vaccine can book an early second dose on June 28
'Please take whatever you are offered:' Peel's top doctor say some residents have refused Moderna vaccine
Ontario shortens AstraZeneca dose interval to eight weeks
COVID-19 variant first identified in India will be dominant strain in Peel Region in a month: Loh
Ontario schools will not return to in-person learning in June: Premier Ford
Ontario's reopening plan will allow patio dining and non-essential retail in June
Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Toronto Public Health shuts down first round of businesses with 5 or more COVID-19 infections as part of new Section 22 order
Head of Ornge air ambulance tapped as new chair of Ontario’s vaccine task force