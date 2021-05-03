Ontario is reporting more than 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 today as the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care dips for the second day in a row.

Provincial health officials logged 3,436 new infections today, down from 3,732 new cases on Sunday but up from 3,369 confirmed on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections has declined week-over-week, from 3,917 last Monday to 3,577 today.

With 33,179 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the provincewide test positivity rate is now 9.7 per cent, the Ministry of Health says. That is down from 10.9 per cent at this point last week.

Another 16 virus-related deaths were confirmed today, bringing the average daily death toll to 30, unchanged from last Monday.

For the second consecutive day, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the province declined.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 1,925 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals and of those people, 889 are in the ICU, down from 895 on Sunday and 900 on Saturday.

The number of active, lab-confirmed infections in Ontario is now 36,997, down from 40,586 last week.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 985 are in Toronto, 714 are in Peel Region, 351 are in York Region, 271 are in Durham Region and 194 are in Hamilton.

Starting today, Ontario residents aged 18 and older who live or work in one of 114 hot spot postal codes are eligible to book their first shot through the provincial portal. For the next two weeks, the province is diverting 50 per cent of all incoming doses to hot spot communities in an effort to vaccinate people in neighbourhoods most impacted by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases expert and member of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said people must still follow all public health measures until they receive their second dose.

"A single dose still provides you with some degree of protection but of course not the same degree as two doses," Bogoch told CP24 on Monday morning.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.