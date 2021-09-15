Ontario is reporting nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials logged 593 new coronavirus infections today, up from 577 yesterday but down from 554 cases a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 348 of those individuals are unvaccinated, 44 are partially vaccinated, 146 are fully vaccinated and 55 have an unknown vaccination status.

The province reported 600 new cases on Monday, 784 on Sunday and 857 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 722, down from 732 a week ago.

Five more virus-related deaths were reported today, bringing the province’s death toll to 9,629.

The Ministry of Health says one of the reported deaths occurred more than a month ago.

Over the past month, deaths that have occurred a month or two ago have been reported late due to data cleaning, according to the ministry.

Ontario labs processed more than 33,220 tests in the past 24 hours, marking the highest number of tests conducted since June 4 when 32,258 tests were processed.

The province’s positivity rate now stands at 2.5 per cent, down from 3.3 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday, the province released more details of its vaccine certificate program including a list of exemptions.

As of Sept. 22, Ontario residents will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated to enter non-essential businesses including gyms, theatres, indoor dining and casinos.

However, patrons who use the bathroom, place a bet at a horse race track or enter a restaurant to order or pick up takeout do not have to prove their vaccination status.

Those with medical exemptions and Ontarians who are 12 years old and younger are also exempt from the vaccination program.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the list of exemptions seems fair and that the program’s goal is to create safer indoor spaces.

“I mean, in all fairness, there's always going to be some holes and I don't think these are too bad. I really don't. Like, if someone's going to go in and use the washroom and doesn't have a vaccine certificate. Is it perfect? No. Is it the end of the world? No,” he told CP24 on Wednesday.