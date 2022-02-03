Ontario has confirmed another 75 net new deaths linked to COVID-19 today as the province continues to see declines in virus-related hospitalizations and the overall positivity rate.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, there are 2,797 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in hospital, including 541 in the ICU. This is down from 3,645 and 599 respectively seven days ago.

The province says 56 per cent of those patients were admitted for COVID-19 while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus. Officials say 83 per cent of COVID positive patients in the ICU were admitted for the disease while 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Of the 75 deaths added to the province's death toll today, 74 occurred in the past month and one occurred more than a month ago. The province says 18 of the deaths logged today involved residents of long-term care homes. There are now 322 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province, down from 384 one week ago.

Another 4,098 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by provincial labs over the past 24 hours but that is likely not an accurate indication of the true burden of infection in Ontario due to the limitations on testing.

With 28493 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 13.2 per cent, down from 14.1 per cent last week.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 626 involved those who have not been vaccinated, 172 involved people who have been partially vaccinated, 2,921 involved those who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 379 involved people with unknown vaccination status.

It is likely still too early to determine what impact the province's reopening has had on transmission in the community. Restaurants, bars, gyms, and movie theatres reopened at 50 per cent capacity on Monday after a prolonged closure to prevent further spread of the more infectious Omicron variant.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.