Ontario has added more than 90 net new deaths to its overall COVID-19 death toll today as the number of patients in hospital with the virus dips to just over 4,000.

Provincial health officials confirmed another 92 virus-related deaths today, 89 fatalities that occurred within the past month. This appears to be the highest number of deaths reported by the province on a single day since the start of the pandemic. On Jan. 15, 2021, 100 deaths were confirmed but that total included more than 40 historical deaths that hadn’t been included in previous tallies.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital is now 4,016, down from 4,132 one week ago. This includes 608 patients in the ICU, up from 589 last Wednesday.

The province says about 56 per cent of patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized due to the virus while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons. In the ICU, 83 per cent of patients with COVID-19 were admitted due to the virus and 17 per cent were admitted for other conditions but have tested positive.

Another 5,368 cases of the virus were confirmed today in Ontario but that number has consistently been far lower than the true total due to restrictions on who is eligible to be tested.

The province say 801 of those cases involve people who are unvaccinated, 191 involve people who are partially vaccinated, 3,805 involve those who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 571 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

With 33,687 tests processed today, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 14.1 per cent today, the lowest positivity rate confirmed in more than a month.

